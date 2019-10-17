Inside Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Wedding Anniversary Celebrations. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. (Image courtesy: therealkareenakapoor)

Highlights Kareena, Saif celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Wednesday Karisma Kapoor also shared pictures from the celebrations "Happy anniversary to my rocks," Karisma wrote

Star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Wednesday, pictures from which are going insanely viral on social media. The couple might be social media recluse, but thanks to their fan clubs on Instagram (there are so many), we got a glimpse of the celebrations. The couple celebrated their anniversary in Mumbai. In one of the pictures, Kareena and Saif can be seen flashing ear-to-ear grins, while in another, they can be seen posing along with their son Taimur Ali Khan, who can be seen eyeing the cake. Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor was also a part of the close knit-celebrations.

In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor can be seen dressed in a pink top and a pair of blue denims and she looks stunning as usual. Saif can be seen complementing her in a midnight blue shirt and white trousers. Check out the pictures here:

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor posted pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram profile on Wednesday night. She captioned the post: "Happy anniversary to my rocks. Love you both." She added the hashtags #familyfirst and #familydinner to the post.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have worked together in films like LOC Kargil, Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod. The couple got married on October 16, 2012 and they welcomed their son Taimur in December 20, 2016.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has Angrezi Medium, alongside Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar's period drama Takht in the pipeline. That's not it, Kareena has reportedly also signed Lal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir Khan, which is the remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 classic Forrest Gump.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the second season of the web-series Sacred Games. He will next be seen in Laal Kaptaan. He also has Jawaani Jaaneman, Dil Bechara, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.