Children's Day 2019: When Ananya Panday 'Wore Her Own Face On Her T-Shirt'

This Children's Day, actress Ananya Panday dedicated a few of her favourite childhood memories to her parents Chunky and Bhavana Panday to convey a heart-felt message: "I have the best parents." One such memory is when she got her own photo printed on a tee-shirt and wore it around proudly. Ananya's other photos are about "obnoxious selfies" and "extra poses." Here's what she posted on Instagram: "Yes! I was that kid who wore her own face on her T-shirt, struck the most extra poses and took the most obnoxious selfies but also the happiest because I have the best parents. Happy Children's day!" Bhavana Panday, who was one of the first ones to post a comment, responded with a "Love you."

Ananya Panday treated her fans to another set of throwback photos on Father's Day this year, writing: "From listening to all of my tantrums, giving me whatever I've ever wanted (and more) and treating me like a princess - you've set the bar way too high. Happy Father's Day, papa. I love you the most."

Ananya also shared this priceless throwback photo on Suhana Khan's birthday earlier this year:

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 this year, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She has two more films in her line-up. Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, releases on December 6 this year. Ananya has also signed Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.

