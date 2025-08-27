<i>Chhaava</i> Star Vicky Kaushal Removes Shoes As Fan Honours Him With Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Idol, Video Goes Viral

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently returned to Mumbai along with Ranbir Kapoor, was given a warm and touching reception at the airport. Several pictures and videos capturing the moment have surfaced online, showing the actor being honoured by a fan.

What's Happening

In one of the videos, Vicky is seen humbly folding his hands as a fan draped a shawl over his shoulders. The actor then removed his shoes as he was presented with a small idol of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a gesture that left many netizens praising both the fan and Vicky's respectfulness.

He graciously accepted the gifts and also posed for photos. For his airport look, Vicky kept it casual in a grey hoodie paired with matching pants and shoes.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Not goosebumps, but I got tears in my eyes." Meanwhile, another wrote, "That's such a lovely gesture! It's so refreshing to see someone like Vicky show kindness and humility in such a public space".

Background

The moment felt even more significant given Vicky's recent role in Chhaava, where he portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. The historical action drama, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, narrates the life and valour of Sambhaji Maharaj in defending his kingdom and faith.

Based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh and Ashutosh Rana.

Released on February 14 this year, the period drama allowed Vicky to explore one of his most intense and layered roles.

Meanwhile, he is gearing up for the release of Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: Viral: Love & War Co-Stars Ranbir Kapoor And Vicky Kaushal Take Economy Flight After Schedule Wrap