<i>Chhaava</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Vicky Kaushal's Movie Earns Rs 22 Crore

The one-week box office report card for Chhaava is finally in. On Day 7, the film headlined by Vicky Kaushal earned Rs 22 crore at the ticket windows, according to a Sacnilk report.

The historical drama had an overall 27.96% Hindi occupancy on its first Thursday. So far, Chhaava has minted a total of Rs 219.75 crore, the report added.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Confederacy.

The movie features Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale.

Along with the lead duo, fans are loving Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Hambirrao Mohite, Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, and Divya Dutta as Soyarabai.

On Thursday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Chhaava's Day 6 box office figures on X, and announced its entry into the Rs 200 crore club.

He wrote, “200 NOT OUT: 'CHHAAVA' IS SENSATIONAL... RECORD HOLD IN MAHARASHTRA... #Chhaava makes a grand entry into the Rs 200 crore club, aided by the #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharajJayanti holiday boost on Wednesday [Day 6].”

Talking about Day 6 numbers, Taran Adarsh added, “With a massive Rs 30 crore + collection on Wednesday, #Chhaava has hit it out of the park yet again... In fact, its Day 6 biz is almost at par with Day 1 [#ValentinesDay], which is truly outstanding.”

The trade analyst also highlighted Chhaava's stronghold in Maharashtra and growing occupancy in Rajasthan and West Bengal. Predicting its future performance, he said, “#Chhaava continues its heroic run in #Maharashtra, showing no signs of slowing down [Day 6 is bigger than Day 1]... #Rajasthan and #WestBengal also saw better occupancy on Wednesday. Based on current trends, #Chhaava is expected to dominate the #Boxoffice until #Sikandar arrives on #Eid.”

Sharing the detailed box office breakdown for Week 1, he wrote, “#Chhaava [Week 1] Friday Rs 33.10 crore, Saturday Rs 39.30 crore, Sunday Rs 49.03 crore, Monday Rs 24.10 crore, Tuesday Rs 25.75 crore, Wednesday Rs 32.40 crore. Total: Rs 203.68 crore.”

Chhaava has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.