<i>Chhaava</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Next Stop For Vicky Kaushal's Film - Rs 400 Crore

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is achieving massive success at the box office. On day 13, the Laxman Utekar directorial amassed Rs 21.75 crore (across all languages), as per a Sacnilk report. The film had an overall 34.43% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday.

In total, Chhaava has collected Rs 385 crore at the Indian box office.

Apart from Vicky Kaushal's lead role as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava showcases outstanding on-screen performances of Rashmika Mandanna as Yesubai Bhonsale, Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum. The film released on February 14.

On Wednesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared a note on Chhaava's box office numbers of X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Chhaava remains rock-solid, collecting close to Rs 20 cr on second Tuesday [Day 12]... In fact, Tuesday [Day 12] saw a marginal increase compared to Monday [Day 11], with evening and night shows showing solid occupancy. Few films maintain such an exceptional hold on *weekdays*, and Chhaava is one of them."

He added, "With the partial holiday for Maha Shivratri today [Wednesday], the numbers are expected to get a further boost. Chhaava is expected to step into the coveted Rs 400 cr Club tomorrow [second Thursday; Day 14], solidifying its Blockbuster status."

#Chhaava remains rock-solid, collecting close to ₹ 20 cr on second Tuesday [Day 12]... In fact, Tuesday [Day 12] saw a marginal increase compared to Monday [Day 11], with evening and night shows showing solid occupancy.



Few films maintain such an exceptional hold on *weekdays*,… pic.twitter.com/Yk22t6lUxB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2025



Reacting to the amazing response Chhaava has been receiving from film-goers, Vicky Kaushal shared a heartfelt video on Instagram. In the clip, a young fan was seen crying inconsolably at the theatres after watching the movie. The kid placed one hand on his chest and chanted Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's name.

Vicky Kaushal's touching side note read, “Hamari sabse badi kamai. (Our greatest earning). Proud of you beta (son)… Wish I could give you a hug. Thank you everyone for your love and emotions. We wished for Shambhu Raaje's story to reach every household in the world… and to see that happening is our greatest victory.”

Chhaava is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.