<i>Chhaava</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Vicky Kaushal's Film Earns Rs 18.50 Crore

Chhaava, led by Vicky Kaushal, witnessed an impressive box office record on its first weekend.

Now, after a stupendous second-weekend collection, the film has minted Rs 18.50 crore at the ticket window on its second Monday, reported Sacnilk.

Taking the day 11 figures into account, Chhaava's total box office collection now stands at Rs 345.25 crore. The historical epic had an “overall 23.64% Hindi Occupancy” on February 24, added the report.

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, features Vicky Kaushal in the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna portrays the Maratha warrior's wife Maharani Yesubai. Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna slips into the shoes of Aurangzeb. Ashutosh Rana, Diana Penty, and Divya Dutta are a part of the project as well.

Previously, Alia Bhatt gave a roaring shout out to Chhaava.

Instagram/ Alia Bhatt

She shared a picture of Vicky Kaushal from the movie on her Instagram Stories. The caption read, “Vicky Kaushal! What are you???? Cannot get over your performance in Chhaava.”

Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt worked together in the 2018 Meghna Gulzar-directed spy action film Raazi. They will be sharing screen space again in Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif too had cheered for Vicky's film, “What a cinematic experience and what a monumental task to bring to life the glory of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Laxman Utekar tells this incredible story in the most brilliant way, I'm in awe, the last 40 min of the film will leave you speechless. I've spent all morning wanting to go and re-watch it again.”

Katrina Kaif added, “I'm lost for words at the impact of this film Vicky Kaushal you truly are outstanding, every time you come on screen, every shot, the intensity you bring on screen, you are a chameleon the way you transform to your characters, effortless and fluid, I'm so proud of you and your talent.”

Chhaava is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.