'Checked With My Doctors': Actress Aditi Malik On Getting Vaccinated After Birth Of Baby

TV actress Aditi Malik, who welcomed a baby boy in April this year, got her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday and she shared a picture of it on her Instagram profile. She explained in her post that she consulted her doctors before getting the vaccine shot. She wrote in her post: "And yes I was vaccinated today. A lot of questions on whether nursing women should get vaccinated or not and as per latest studies and reports it's completely safe for us to. However, I also checked with my doctors and then took the decision to take the jab. I'm trusting the science and I know the future is better with each one of us that takes the decision to get vaccinated."

The Shararat actress added that pregnant women should do their research and consult doctors before they derive upon the decision of taking the vaccine shot. She added, "For all of you out there wondering if it's safe for you to get vaccinated if you are pregnant or nursing, do the research but with it speak to your doctor regarding the pros and cons. And as I've always said in the end go with what your heart says! It's a tough decision and it's your decision."

The actress and her husband Mohit Malik, welcomed their first child, a baby boy in April. They named him Ekbir. Aditi and Mohit Malik first met on the sets of 2006 show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and after dating for a few years, got married on December 1 in 2010. In terms of work, Mohit Malik currently plays the role of Dhruv Jaiswal in Star Plus' series Lockdown Ki Love Story, while Aditi is best known for starring in the TV show Shararat.