To 'Sister' Krishna Shroff, An Aww-Dorable Birthday Post From Disha Patani

It's Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's birthday, and Disha Patani cannot contain her excitement. She turns 31 today. The actress has shared a special post for Krishna. FYI: Disha and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be dating. In her Instagram Stories, Disha posted a selfie with Krishna. In the snapshot, both beauties can be seen pouting for the lens. While Disha is wearing an icy blue top, Krishna is wearing a lavender top. Their no-makeup look are truly setting skincare goals. Sharing the picture, Disha tagged Krishna and wrote, “Happiest birthday sister (read heart emoji) Thank you for your (pink heart emoji) I love you so much (red heart emoji).”

Krishna Shroff's father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, also shared special pictures to celebrate his daughter's birthday. The first photo is a black-and-white frame, capturing a young Krishna looking away from the camera. Her adorable eyes and curly hair are truly noteworthy. The second picture features the father-daughter duo taking a selfie. Jackie looks sharp in a white suit, while Krishna in a pastel pink gown is a whole mood. In his birthday wish, Jackie Shroff expressed his love with the caption, "Love you" accompanied by the hashtags "Happy Birthday" and emojis of infinity and a black heart.

In response to her father's wish, Krishna Shroff said, "Love you beyond! Thank you, daddy," accompanied by black heart emojis.

Krishna Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff, took the opportunity to make the birthday girl feel extra special. On Instagram, Ayesha shared a set of pictures featuring herself, Jackie Shroff and their children — Krishna and Tiger Shroff. In her heartfelt note, Ayesha wrote, “Happiest birthday to my beautiful daughter!!! I love you for the strong woman you are and the precious baby of the family you will always be,” accompanied by red heart emojis. Reacting to the post, Krishna Shroff wrote, “I love you to till eternity! Thank you, mama.”

Happy birthday, Krishna Shroff.