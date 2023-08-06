Disha Patani's New Pic Sets The Internet Ablaze. BFF Mouni Roy Agrees

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: dishapatani)

Disha Patani's latest post has set our screens on fire. The actress has shared a video from the sets of her project. In the clip, which is from a rain sequence, the actress is seen posing for the lens. Pop sensation Beyonce's Crazy In Love has added an extra edge to the clip. Disha didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and simply dropped a black heart. Disha's BFF, actress Mouni Roy, was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She has picked a fire emoji. Fans too have shared red hearts and fire emojis under the post.

Before this, Disha Patani shared some pictures from the same shoot on Instagram. Replying to the post, Mouni Roy wrote, “Howwwwwwww” along with a series of star-struck emojis and hearts.

Disha Patani's Indian Couture Week post also grabbed Mouni Roy's attention on social media. Mouni spoke on everyone's behalf when she said, “Gorgeous.” Disha walked the ramp for Dolly J. She looked stunning in a silver outfit. The thigh-high slit added drama to her look.

Disha Patani will be next seen in Kanguva. The film stars superstar Suriya in the lead role. The first glimpse of the movie was released on Suriya's birthday last month. Kanguva, which is co-produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, will be released in 10 languages next year. Sharing the teaser of Kanguva on Instagram, Disha wrote, “The fearless man. The wildlife. The powerful story. Get ready to witness it all… The King is here.” We don't know about you, but Mouni Roy just can't wait to watch the film. She said, “This is exceptional. Can't wait to see you in it, my beautiful [red heart].”

Speaking to The Hindu, director Siva had said, “I worked on this script four years ago. Suriya loved it and so did Gnavavel Raja. Suriya was sincere to the role and his makeover to play it was physically demanding.”