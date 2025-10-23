Jessica Alba, Charli XCX To Star In Dakota Johnson's Directorial Debut

Materialists star Dakota Johnson is all set to debut as a feature director with A Tree is Blue, which is written by and reportedly stars her Cha Cha Real Smooth co-star Vanessa Burghardt.

British singer Charli XCX and Jessica Alba are also in the talks to star in the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While the plot details have not been disclosed, the film is scheduled to begin production next month in Los Angeles.

Johnson previously directed short film Loser Baby, which premiered at last year's Toronto International Film Festival and she most recently played the lead in Celine Song's 2025 film Materialists alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal.

She will also appear in the upcoming adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Verity alongside Anne Hathaway.

Alba recently produced and starred in Netflix's Trigger Warning and will next feature in the biographical sports film Maserati: The Brothers alongside Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia and Al Pacino.

Grammy-winning musician Charli XCX will be producing and starring in the A24 movie The Moment and has also worked on the music for the upcoming Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi-starring adaptation Wuthering Heights.

