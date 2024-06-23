Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 9: Kartik Aaryan's Film Is Over Rs 42 Crore And Counting

Kartik Aaryan in the film.(courtesy: KartikAaryan)

Chandu Champion's box office numbers saw growth on its second Saturday. On day 9, the film minted ₹ 4.85 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. With this, the biographical sports drama crossed the ₹ 40 crore mark. So far, the film collected a total ₹ 42.75 crore, the report added. Chandu Champion marks the first collaboration between director Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni, and Bhuvan Arora in important roles. Chandu Champion revolves around the story of India's first-ever Paralympics gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar.

Chandu Champion has been receiving love from fans and celebrities alike. A few days ago, Vidya Balan, who will soon share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, shared her review of Chandu Champion. She shared a video in her Instagram Stories. In the clip, the actress can be heard saying, “Big congratulations to Kartik and Kabir, and the entire team of Chandu Champion. I think I cannot even imagine what kind of hard work has gone into this film but I felt like it showed in very frame. What a story firstly. Oh my God!"

"So inspiring. I can't imagine that it is someone's actual life story, and they went through so much. It's a very gripping and engaging film. I was glued from the word go. So, if you haven't seen it yet, please do. A big hug to Kartik and more power to you and to all of you who made Chandu Champion. I enjoyed the film," Vidya Balan added. Read in detail here.

Meanwhile, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave Chandu Champion 2.5 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Chandu Champion is an all-male affair. Well, almost. The film has three secondary female characters - Murlikant's mother (Hemangi Kavi), an Indian television journalist in Tokyo (Bhagyashri Borse) and another present-era scribe (Sonali Kulkarni) who pulls the man out of oblivion more than four decades after his historic Paralympics feat.”