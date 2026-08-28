Celina Jaitly Shares Rakhi Post For Brother Vikrant Detained In UAE, Recalls 'Nightmare Of Grief'

Former actor and beauty queen Celina Jaitly shared a deeply emotional message on Rakshabandhan today, dedicating it to her brother Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, who has been detained in Abu Dhabi since September last year.

Celina Jaitly wrote, "Since the news about my brother, Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly, first reached me on 30 September 2024, I have only met the saddest version of myself. Every day since has been a nightmare of confusion, flashbacks, PTSD, grief, stupid thoughts about silly arguments from childhood, the useless fights we had, the laughter, our love, and the way we held each other together when Mummy and Papa died."*

She continued, "I have not heard his voice, seen him, or met him since 2024. I have done everything I possibly can as a sister, despite whatever has been said. He is all I have. He is my only family besides my sons. I stand by him!!!!!!!"

She added, "He was the first love of my life. He still is. Above all, he is someone I deeply admire for his resilience, his courage, and everything he has given in service to our country as a Special Forces officer. May no sister ever have to live through this. May no brother ever have to endure what he is enduring. Major Vikrant used to get so angry with me because my Rakhis never reached him on time. Sometimes I sent them late, sometimes they simply did not reach. Today, I would give anything to have him complain about it again."

Concluding her post, Celina wrote, "May Mahadev bless our bond. May Mahadev give me the courage to continue fighting, the strength to pick the pieces of myself off the floor every day, put them back together, and stand up again. Because a soldier's sister never quits."

Background

Meanwhile, the legal battle surrounding Major (Retd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly's detention continues. The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the Central government, directing it to file a status report within four weeks. The court has also ordered the appointment of a nodal officer to coordinate communication and assistance for him.

Celina had earlier approached the High Court seeking legal and medical aid for her brother from Indian authorities, alleging that he had been abducted and detained in Abu Dhabi for the past 14 months without proper access to legal or medical support.

Her counsel Raghav Kacker told ANI, "A nodal officer has been appointed to help the petitioner and her brother communicate, to give him effective legal assistance, to keep us updated on the case status... These steps will help us secure his release. This will go a long way in strengthening the ties between the UAE and India. He was our major general from our army, a special forces officer and the government is going to issue a status report directing the steps they want to start taking."

He also stated that details surrounding the detention remain unclear.

Separately, Celina is also involved in a domestic dispute with her husband, Peter Haag. In November last year, she filed a domestic violence case against him, alleging emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse. As per reports, she has sought Rs 100 crore in compensation and Rs 10 lakh per month as maintenance.

The couple, who had been married for 15 years, appeared before a metropolitan magistrate's court in Andheri in December. Both parties have been directed to file their income affidavits by January 27. Peter Haag has also been asked to respond to the complaint filed under the Domestic Violence Act.

ALSO READ | Celina Jaitly's Emotional Note For Brother Vikrant Detained In UAE: "Families Serve Too, Just Without Medals"