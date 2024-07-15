Celebrating 13 Years Of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Here's A List Of Films That Capture The Spirit Of Road Trip Adventures

As Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara marks 13 years of its release, explore these iconic road trip movies that celebrate the bond between friends:

  1. Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987): This film is about two men who travel together to get home for Thanksgiving, learning about each other along the way.

  2. Dumb and Dumber (1994): It's a comedy film about two generous but dim-witted friends embarking on a cross-country road trip to return a briefcase, encountering comedic misadventures along the way.

  3. Road Trip (2000): It's a comedy flick about a group of friends embarking on a cross-country road trip to retrieve a lost videotape.

  4. Dil Chahta Hai (2001): The movie revolves around three inseparable childhood who are in their twenties and navigate the complexities of life and relationships.

  5. Sideways (2004): This film follows two friends who go on a wine-tasting road trip through California's wine country, dealing with personal issues along the way.

  6. The Motorcycle Diaries (2004): It is a biographical film on Che Guevara. This film is about him and his friend on a transformative road trip across South America.

  7. The Bucket List (2007): Two terminally ill men, portrayed by Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman, set off on a road trip to tick off items from their bucket lists, forging a profound friendship along the way.

  8. The Hangover (2009): The story is about four friends journeying to Las Vegas for a bachelor party. After a wild night of revelry, they awaken the next morning to a startling realisation: They have no recollection of the previous night's events, and their friend is nowhere to be found.

  9. Due Date (2010): This comedy film features a road trip that brings together two unlikely friends who overcome various obstacles together.

  10. Bad Trip (2021): This film is about two best friends who take a road trip from Florida to New York City so one of them can declare his love for his high school crush.



