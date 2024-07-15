Celebrating 13 Years Of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Here's A List Of Films That Capture The Spirit Of Road Trip Adventures

This image was shared on Instagram (courtesy: Hrithik Roshan)
As Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
marks 13 years of its release, explore these iconic road trip movies that celebrate the bond between friends:
Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987): This film is about two men who travel together to get home for Thanksgiving, learning about each other along the way.
Dumb and Dumber (1994): It's a comedy film about two generous but dim-witted friends embarking on a cross-country road trip to return a briefcase, encountering comedic misadventures along the way.
Road Trip (2000): It's a comedy flick about a group of friends embarking on a cross-country road trip to retrieve a lost videotape.
Dil Chahta Hai (2001): The movie revolves around three inseparable childhood who are in their twenties and navigate the complexities of life and relationships.
Sideways (2004): This film follows two friends who go on a wine-tasting road trip through California's wine country, dealing with personal issues along the way.
The Motorcycle Diaries (2004): It is a biographical film on Che Guevara. This film is about him and his friend on a transformative road trip across South America.
The Bucket List (2007): Two terminally ill men, portrayed by Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman, set off on a road trip to tick off items from their bucket lists, forging a profound friendship along the way.
The Hangover (2009): The story is about four friends journeying to Las Vegas for a bachelor party. After a wild night of revelry, they awaken the next morning to a startling realisation: They have no recollection of the previous night's events, and their friend is nowhere to be found.
Due Date (2010): This comedy film features a road trip that brings together two unlikely friends who overcome various obstacles together.
Bad Trip (2021): This film is about two best friends who take a road trip from Florida to New York City so one of them can declare his love for his high school crush.