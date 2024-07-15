Celebrating 13 Years Of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara: Here's A List Of Films That Capture The Spirit Of Road Trip Adventures

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987): This film is about two men who travel together to get home for Thanksgiving, learning about each other along the way.

Dumb and Dumber (1994): It's a comedy film about two generous but dim-witted friends embarking on a cross-country road trip to return a briefcase, encountering comedic misadventures along the way.

Road Trip (2000): It's a comedy flick about a group of friends embarking on a cross-country road trip to retrieve a lost videotape.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001): The movie revolves around three inseparable childhood who are in their twenties and navigate the complexities of life and relationships.

Sideways (2004): This film follows two friends who go on a wine-tasting road trip through California's wine country, dealing with personal issues along the way.

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004): It is a biographical film on Che Guevara. This film is about him and his friend on a transformative road trip across South America.

The Bucket List (2007): Two terminally ill men, portrayed by Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman, set off on a road trip to tick off items from their bucket lists, forging a profound friendship along the way.

The Hangover (2009): The story is about four friends journeying to Las Vegas for a bachelor party. After a wild night of revelry, they awaken the next morning to a startling realisation: They have no recollection of the previous night's events, and their friend is nowhere to be found.

Due Date (2010): This comedy film features a road trip that brings together two unlikely friends who overcome various obstacles together.