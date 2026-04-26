Casting Director Shanoo Sharma Is Now Married. Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon And Others Send Big Love

Casting director Shanoo Sharma is now married. She has announced her wedding on Saturday.

What's Happening

Shanoo Sharma shared glimpses from the ceremony on social media on Saturday, while choosing not to reveal her husband's identity.

The photos show Shanoo dressed in a traditional red outfit, while her husband is seen in an ivory ensemble. The ceremony appeared to be an intimate gathering, attended by close family members and friends.

Sharing the update, she wrote, "With God's Grace, I found the greatest man to walk this Earth."

She also mentioned that the couple had "made it official" earlier in the day in the presence of their parents and loved ones, adding that more celebrations are expected.

Celebs React

Her post was met with an outpouring of wishes from members of the film fraternity. Ranveer Singh reacted with heart emojis, while Kriti Sanon commented, "Wowww!!! Congratulations".

Parineeti Chopra described it as the "greatest news", and Bhumi Pednekar shared that her heart felt full, calling it a special day.

Several others, including Khushi Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Vaani Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, also extended their congratulations in the comments.

Background

Shanoo Sharma is widely known for her work in casting at Yash Raj Films, where she has played a significant role in discovering new talent.

She introduced Ranveer Singh in Band Baaja Baaraat, Bhumi Pednekar in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and Vaani Kapoor in Shuddh Desi Romance.

She was also involved in casting Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in Ishaqzaade.

Although Anushka Sharma's debut in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is often associated with Aditya Chopra, Shanoo was part of the early process of identifying and shortlisting her.

In more recent work, she cast newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in Saiyaara, which went on to achieve major box office success.