'Cast Us In A Film Together,' Alia Bhatt Captioned This Pic With Kareena Kapoor. The Internet Is Busy Manifesting A Film

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor just broke the Internet with a set of pictures they shared on Friday night. The caption on the post read, "Can it get any better... PS_ Can someone please cast us in a film together...Although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting." The comments section clearly passed the vibe check. Netflix India's comment read, "Three things we love about this: Good looks, good looks, good looks." Don't miss the K3G reference. Karan Johar, who has worked with both Alia and Kareena, added, "We need a film with this cast." Arjun Kapoor's comment read, "Poo square." Make-up artist Mickey Contractor wrote, "This movie has to happen."

Some more comments on the post - Natasha Poonawalla wrote, "Stunners." Rhea Kapoor dropped heart emoji. Another comment read, "The collab we didn't know we needed." Another added, "Poo and Shanaya." Similar thoughts echoed, "Best frame ever." Inputs from another user. "Y'all just broke the Internet." Another added, "When Shanaya met Poo." "Need this casting ASAP," read another comment.

Check out Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's post here:

Meanwhile, Alia shared the pictures on her Instagram stories and she wrote, "Daily affirmations on set. Bebo - Main apni favourite hoon. Alia- Main paida hi hot hui thi." FYI, the first dialogue is from Kareena's iconic 2007 film Jab We Met. The second line happens to be from Alia's 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

This is what Alia Bhatt posted:

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor happen to be sisters-in-law. Alia Bhatt is married to Kareena's cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor.