Alia Bhatt And Kareena Kapoor Form 'Poo Squade': 'Can It Get Any Better?'

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor have decided to surprise their fans together. On Friday evening, the two actors shared identical posts on their respective Instagram handles. The actors posted three pictures of themselves together. In the first frame, Alia is seen looking at herself on a mirror while Kareena's eyes are fixed at camera. Don't miss the oh-so-perfect pout from the Tashan star. In the second picture, both the stars can be seen holding their reflections on the mirrors. The third picture was a candid one. Alia can be seen making a face while Kareena shows her perfect pout. Kareena and Alia haven't specified the occasion for which they were captured together.

However, Alia and Kareena's captions are on point. Alia wrote in the caption, "Can it get any better..." and dropped a string of emojis. Alia also added a post script where she urged the directors to cast them in a film. "P.S. Can someone please cast us in a film together...although we may spend most of our time on set reflecting..." read the caption. Karan Johar already approved the cast. He wrote in the comments section, "We need a film with this cast". Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Poo Square". Rhea Kapoor also dropped a heart emoji.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out for the inspection of their under-construction Krishna Raj bungalow in Mumbai on Thursday. Alia and Ranbir were pictured in their car as they made their way to the Krishna Raj bungalow on Thursday evening. Alia Bhatt was all smiles with husband Ranbir by her side.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor recently celebrated the birthday of husband Saif Ali Khan. Sharing a picture with Saif, Kareena wrote in the caption, "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram...Even though he's in front of me smiling away...And why not? It's his birthday...May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan. Happy Birthday to my ultimate lover...There truly is no one like you...Kind, generous, crazy. OK I can go on writing all day but gotta go eat cake."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is recently seen in Netflix original Heart Of Stone. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.