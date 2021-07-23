Captain India First Poster: Kartik Aaryan Is 'An Ordinary Man' On 'An Extraordinary Mission'

Kartik Aaryan shared Captain India poster (courtesy kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan has a new identity - he is Captain India now. The 30-year-old actor announced a new film Captain India, in which he plays the titular role. Sharing the first poster of Captain India, Kartik Aaryan wrote: "When a man goes beyond the call of duty. With great pride and honour, we bring to you Captain India." The poster of the movie describes Captain India as "An ordinary man, an extraordinary mission." In the poster, Kartik Aaryan features as a pilot, against the backdrop of what appears to be a burning city. Kartik Aaryan in a statement, revealed that Captain India is based on a chapter from Indian history. Captain India will be directed by filmmaker Hansal Mehta and will be co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Harman Baweja.

"Captain India which is inspired by true events will revisit a moment in time where a man goes beyond his own pain and suffering to save thousands," said director Hansal Mehta. Here's how Kartik Aaryan introduced Captain India:

In a statement, Kartik Aaryan said he's glad to have collaborated with filmmaker Hansal Mehta: "Captain India is inspiring and thrilling in equal measure and it gives me great pride and honour to be a part of such a historic chapter of our country. I have immense respect for Hansal sir's body of work and this was the perfect opportunity to collaborate with him," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, producer Ronnie Screwvala said Kartik Aaryan will be seen in a brand new avatar in the movie: "Captain India is not just a story of one of the biggest humanitarian operations ever but also about the indomitable human spirit, one that rises above failure despite the odds. Hansal Mehta is one of the finest filmmakers of our time and has always beautifully captured the true essence of humane stories. Kartik Aaryan's fans are surely in for a treat as he steps into all-new territory with Captain India."

"This move as a producer was a long time coming and I'm excited to collaborate with an equally passionate team in form of Ronnie Screwvala, Hansal Mehta and Kartik Aaryan. I am confident that this story will resonate with every Indian," Harman Baweja added.

The filming schedule of Kartik Aaryan's Captain India will begin early next year.

(With PTI inputs)