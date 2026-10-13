'Can't Beat Me Up Or Shoot Me': Mithun Chakraborty's Boss Condition Before Joining Rajinikanth's <i>Jailer 2</i>

Rajinikanth's much-anticipated Jailer 2 is releasing on October 15. Ahead of the release, Rajinikanth shared what co-star Mithun Chakraborty had told him before joining the film.

At the Jailer 2 Super Show, Rajinikanth shared an intriguing anecdote about Mithun Chakraborty's casting.

The superstar revealed that Mithun was particularly curious that if his character would be beaten by Rajinikanth's character.

Recalling the conversation, Rajinikanth said, "He is a very good friend of mine. When the production team approached him, he asked what role he would be playing. 'Am I the villain? Should I take beatings from Rajinikanth? Get lost."

"Later, during an edition of the WAVES Summit, I met him. When the conversation reached this topic, he told me, 'If you say, I will do it.' But he had one condition: 'You should neither beat me up nor shoot me.' I said, 'Let me ask the director and get back.' But I was sure he was just saying it (for the sake of it)," Rajinikanth added.

About Jailer 2

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster. The film features Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others. Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar and Jackie Shroff are also set to feature in cameo roles. The film's music is handled by Anirudh Ravichander; Vijay Kartik Kannan has been part of the cinematography, and editing was handled by R. Nirmal.

The first instalment, Jailer, released on August 10, 2023, and followed Muthuvel Pandian as he was drawn back into a world of violence when his family came under threat.

The film became a major commercial success, strengthening Rajinikanth's box-office appeal across regional markets and building strong anticipation for the sequel.

Jailer 2 features a star-studded ensemble, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and Jackie Shroff, among others. Anirudh Ravichander returns as composer, reuniting with Nelson and Rajinikanth after the first film's success.

The timing makes the development particularly significant. Rajinikanth enjoys a devoted fan following across India, and his films often inspire celebrations, packed first-day shows and elaborate fan activities.

The sequel is also arriving amid a busy festive release calendar.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali is scheduled to hit cinemas on October 16, a day after Jailer 2. The clash adds another layer of competition, particularly in southern markets, where both films will be looking to attract audiences during the holiday period.