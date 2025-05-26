"Cannes Crushers" Alia Bhatt And Urvashi Rautela's Million Dollar Selfie

The curtains have officially come down on the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which concluded on Saturday, May 24. This year was extra special for India, with a star-studded lineup hitting the red carpet – Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Urvashi Rautela, Aditi Rao Hydari and Karan Johar all showed up in style

Adding to the excitement, Urvashi Rautela dropped a delightful update from Cannes. Taking to Instagram, she shared a selfie with none other than Alia Bhatt.

In the picture, the two desi divas are glowing with elegance and charm. Alia clicks the selfie while Urvashi stands beside her, and yes – those million-dollar smiles are simply unmissable!

“CANNES CAPTION PL? #CannesCrushers serving looks so fierce the red carpet's still recovering!” read the text attached to the post.

Urvashi Rautela's Cannes posts are just too good to miss. Earlier, she shared a fun video with internet sensation Orhan Awatramani (aka Orry).

Th duo recreated that iconic scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham - you know, the one where Shah Rukh Khan is stunned by Kareena Kapoor's backless dress.

In the clip, Urvashi stuns in a shimmering gown, while Orry delivers SRK's classic line, “Peeche ka kahan hai?” Urvashi's cheeky response, “It's backless,” is simply unmissable!

Urvashi Rautela also faced a wardrobe malfunction at the Cannes Film Festival this year during the screening of the Brazilian film O Agente Secreto (L'Agent Secret / The Secret Agent).

Dressed in a dramatic black gown, Urvashi looked every bit the showstopper – until an unexpected “oops” moment stole the spotlight. As she lifted her arm to wave at the paparazzi, a noticeable hole near her underarm became visible.

Photos and videos from the red carpet moment quickly went viral. Click here to read the full story.