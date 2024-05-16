Cannes 2024: Meryl Streep's Jewelry Had An Indian Connection. Details Here

Meryl Streep at Cannes Film Festival. (courtesy: hanut101)

The 77th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday night, May 14, with a dazzling array of stars walking the red carpet at the Grand Theatre Lumiere. On Day 1, Hollywood star Meryl Streep graced the red carpet during the opening ceremony and the screening of Quentin Dupieux's film Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act). The actress was also honoured with the prestigious Honorary Palme d'Or aka the Lifetime Achievement Award. For the occasion, she chose a classic Dior white gown, but it was her choice of accessories that caught our attention thanks to its Indian connection. Her lovely statement earrings were created by Indian designer Hanut Singh, who shared the happy development in an Instagram post. “It happened with the one and only superstar Meryl Streep, winning her Lifetime Achievement Award @festivaldecannes wearing my pendant earrings! So absolutely thrilled and a pinch me moment. @leightonjewels @micaela I am forever indebted,” he wrote.

. Check out the post here:

Previously, Hanut Singh has worked with a host of celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Madonna, Megan Fox, Rihanna, Kareena Kapoor, Zeenat Aman, Dimple Kapadia and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Meryl Streep received her honorary Palme d'Or from French actor Juliette Binoche amidst a thunderous standing ovation. As per Variety, in her speech, the 74-year-old actress thanked Cannes for welcoming her back after 35 years, her last appearance being for 1989's Evil Angels. Reflecting on the retrospective clips of her career shown during the ceremony, she remarked, “It was like looking out the window of a bullet train, watching my youth fly into my middle age, right onto where I am standing on this stage tonight. So many faces and so many places that I remember.” She added that the last time she was at Cannes, she was a 40-year-old mother of three children and was convinced her “career was over”.

“To you all I owe so much. I'm so grateful you haven't gotten sick of my face, you haven't gotten off the train…My mother, who is usually right about everything, said to me: ‘Meryl, my darling, you'll see. It all goes so fast. So fast.' And it has, and it does. Except for my speech, which is too long,” she added, on a light-hearted note.

Some of Meryl Streep's most celebrated works include Sophie's Choice, Kramer vs. Kramer, The Iron Lady, The Bridges of Madison County, Julie & Julia, The Post and Mamma Mia! among numerous others.