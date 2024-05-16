Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Heads To French Riviera For Red Carpet Debut. See Her Airport Look

Kiara Advani was pictured at the Mumbai airport.

Cannes called and Kiara Advani answered. The actress, who is all set to make her red carpet debut at this year's Cannes Film Festival, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. She was spotted leaving for the French Riviera to attend the film festival. Several photos and videos of her airport appearance have been doing the rounds on social media. In the pictures, Kiara Advani is seen wearing a white turtle neck sweater teamed with white pants. She styled her look with a beige overcoat. Kiara accessorised her look with a cool pair of shades and a brown handbag.

ICYDK: Kiara Advani will represent India at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala dinner at the festival. The event will be hosted by Vanity Fair at Cannes. The event celebrates the achievements of women in the entertainment industry from various countries.

Joining her at Cannes will be fellow actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala and Jacqueline Fernandes. Urvashi Rautela shared pictures from the French Riviera, while Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani made her red carpet debut on Wednesday.

A day ago, Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was pictured at the Mumbai airport. The actress was spotted leaving for French Riviera to attend the Cannes Film Festival. She was accompanied by her daughter and her regular travel buddy Aaradhya. However, it was her injured hand that caught everyone's attention. Aishwarya was clicked wearing an arm sling on her right hand. Several photos and videos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's airport appearance have been doing the rounds on social media. In the viral pictures, Aishwarya is seen dressed in a black outfit teamed with a blue knee-length coat. Aaradhya, on the other hand, is seen sporting a blue hoodie paired with black pants.

In one of the videos, Aaradhya can be seen helping Aishwarya by taking the actress' handbag from her hand. Aishwarya waved at the media before heading into the Mumbai airport and posed for pictures.

On the work front, Kiara Advani is gearing up for the release of her Telugu film Game Changer, co-starring Ram Charan. The film is touted to be a political action thriller directed by S Shankar. Reports suggest it's slated for a theatrical release later this year. Additionally, she's set to feature in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don 3, alongside Ranveer Singh. While details about her character remain under wraps, speculation is rife that she'll step into Priyanka Chopra's shoes as Roma. The film is expected to hit screens in 2025. Kiara is also rumoured to join the cast of War 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.