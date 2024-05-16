Cannes 2024: Content Creator Karishma Met Chris Hemsworth At Furiosa Screening

Karishma with Chris Hemsworth. (courtesy: rjkarishma)

At this years Cannes Film Festival, several content creators from India attended the screening of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga starring Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy last night. Content creator Karishma shared picture from the film's screening last night in a collab post with Warner Bros India. She captioned the post, "First day at Cannes, courtesy of Warner Bros India has been an absolute blast ! Beyond blessed to have scored an invite to the electrifying after-party of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga which releases in Cinemas in India on 23rd May."

She added, "PS_ First pick par Zara gaur farmaiye Chris Hemsworth." Karishma wore an outfit from the shelves of Nour by Neharika fo the screening.

Check out the post here:

Content creator Viraj Ghelani shared pictures from the film festival and he wrote, "My first day In Cannes. Got an opportunity by Warner Bros India to attend the screening of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' with the cast Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy, which will be released in Cinemas in India on 23rd May. And This was the best start of the 7 day trip."

The official Instagram handle of Warner Bros shared an inside video from the screening. The film received an 8-minute standing ovation at the film screening. "8 minutes. Standing Ovation! #Furiosa at #CannesFilmFestival 2024.

ICYMI, here are some more picture-perfect clicks of Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy. The post shared by the makers was captioned, "Cannes you make it epic?"

Furiosa is the latest instalment of the post-apocalyptic Mad Max franchise. It has been directed by George Miller.