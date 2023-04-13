Cannes 2023: The 19 Films In Competition This Year

The Palme d'Or trophy. (Image courtesy: AFP)

The Cannes Film Festival returns from May 16 to 27, bringing a huge number of stars and celebrated filmmakers to the Cote d'Azur.

Here is a list of the 19 films competing for the top prize Palme d'Or, as well as a selection of other movies premiering out of competition.

- In competition -

"Asteroid City" by Wes Anderson

"The Zone of Interest" by Jonathan Glazer

"May/December" by Todd Haynes

"Monster" by Hirokazu Kore-eda

"The Old Oak" by Ken Loach

"Perfect Days" by Wim Wenders

"About Dry Grasses" by Nuri Bilge Ceylan

"Fallen Leaves" by Aki Kaurismaki

"Il sol dell'avvenire" by Nanni Moretti

"Four Daughters" by Kaouther Ben Hania

"Club Zero" by Jessica Hausner

"Anatomy of a Fall" by Justine Triet

"La Chimera" by Alice Rohrwacher

"Shanghai Youth" by Wang Bing

"Banel et Adama" by Ramata-Toulaye Sy

"Firebrand" by Karim Ainouz

"Rapito" by Marco Bellocchio

"The Pot au Feu" by Tran Anh Hung

"Last Summer" by Catherine Breillat

- Out of competition -

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" by James Mangold

"Killers of the Flower Moon" by Martin Scorsese

"Occupied City" by Steve McQueen

"The Idol" by Sam Levinson

"Cobweb" by Kim Jee-woon

"Kennedy" by Anurag Kashyap

"Kubi" by Takeshi Kitano

"Anselm" by Wim Wenders

