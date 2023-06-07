How Aditi Rao Hydari Navigated The Bathroom In A Gown "Bigger Than Most Bombay Houses"

Aditi Rao Hydari stunned the attendees in a bright yellow ruffled ballgown at the Cannes Film Festival last month. It was as beautiful as the actress. But all things aside, taking a bathroom in that fit was nothing less than an “adventure” for Aditi. During a conversation, the actress narrated how she managed to go to the loo in the heavy ballgown, which was “as big as a house” (her words). Speaking about carrying her OOTD easily and freely, Aditi said: “I felt like I can do this but no. I was only nervous on carrying the weight of that gown! It was (as big as a house), bigger than most Bombay houses” and laughed.

When asked about the logistics of big gowns, especially when one needs to sit or use a loo, the actress burst into laughter. Aditi Rao Hydari added: “I put a Reel, which was obviously not taken by me, it's called determination.” Here, Aditi is referring to a Reel that she posted from the French Riviera. In it, she is seen getting ready for a launch event of cosmetics giant L'Oreal, which she was representing at Cannes. Her gown was so big that two or three members from her team had to carry the trail whenever the actress needed to move or walk.

Sharing how big of a task it was to take a bathroom in that ballgown, Aditi Rao Hydari said: “Just before I was at the L'Oreal launch, I said, ‘Sanam (her stylist)! I really need to go to the loo.' She was like, ‘How?! Forget it, behave yourself, Addu.' I was like, ‘No, I have to go to the loo.' So, it was like an operation that happened. Two people came in with me and now Sanam is like my sister but I said I don't care, ‘turn around.' We had to do it like this. There's no other way. Also, fitting into that loo (was a task). It was an adventure.”

Now, also check out the Reel that Aditi Rao Hydari shared from the prestigious film festival.

Aditi Rao Hydari's ballgown was from the shelves of Michael Cinco and she radiated in it.

Off the red carpet, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a blue dress.

In terms of work, the actress will next be seen in Gandhi Talks, in which she will co-star with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami and Siddarth Jadhav.