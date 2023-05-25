Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari On The Red Carpet, Sunny Side Up

Cannes 2023: Aditi Rao Hydari on the red carpet (Image credit: Getty)

Aditi Rao Hydari made her first appearance on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival looking like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow ruffled ballgown. She kept hair and makeup simple and jewellery to a minimum. Aditi attended the screening of L'Ete Dernier (Last Summer) directed by Catherine Breillat. Aditi represented cosmetics giant L'Oreal; fellow L'Oreal face Andie McDowell was also on the red carpet as were filmmaker Kanu Behl and his Agra cast, including actress Priyanka Bose – Agra was screened at Cannes this year.

Aditi Rao Hydari's first look at Cannes – off the red carpet – was a dreamy blue confection by Oscar De La Renta which she wore for a L'Oreal shoot.

This is the second year Aditi is at the Cannes Film Festival – she made her debut last year. She is one of several Indian celebrities to have attended in 2023 – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went to Cannes for the 21st time; Vijay Varma and Urvashi Rautela attended for the second time. Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chhillar made their debuts at Cannes as did Sunny Leone who is there currently.

Of the many Indian actresses who walked the red carpet, Sunny is the only one who has a film screening at Cannes. She stars in Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap, which premiered this week as part of the Midnight Screenings lineup.

Aditi Rao Hydari, known for her work in films like Sammohanam, Hey Sinamika, Padmaavat and Delhi 6, was last seen in the web-series Jubilee. Her lineup includes the films Gandhi Talks and Lioness, and web-series Heeramandi.