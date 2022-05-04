Cannes 2022: R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect To Have World Premiere At 75th Annual Film Festival

R Madhavan. (courtesy: actormaddy)

R Madhavan's upcoming film Rocketry: The Nabi Effect will have its world premiere on May 19 at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur confirmed the news to PTI. Also, Satyajit Ray's classic film Pratiwandi and five other films will be shown at the Goes to Cannes Section. Speaking to PTI, the minister added that during a one-hour conference, India Forum, India would be promoted as the Content Hub of the World. On Tuesday, India was announced as the official Country of Honour at the Marche' Du Films.

Also, in an exclusive screening, Satyajit Ray's rare movie Pratidwadi will be presented. The film has been restored under the National Film Heritage Mission, as per a report in PTI.

Movies that will showcase under Goes to Cannes Section are Baghjan (Assamese, Moran) by Jaicheng Zxai Dohutia, Bailadila (Hindi, Chhattisgarhi) by Shailendra Sahu, Ek Jagah Apni (Hindi) by Ektara Collective, Follower (Marathi, Kannada, Hindi) by Harshad Nalawade; and Shivamma (Kannada) by Jai Shankar. These movies are part of Film Bazaar's Work-In-Progress (WIP) lab.



Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told PTI, "India's selection as the country of honour coincides with the 75th year of Independence, the 75th anniversary of France-India diplomatic relations and the 75th year of the Cannes Film Festival."

He added, "It is the first time the Marché du Film has an official Country of Honour, and this special focus will continue annually with different nations in the spotlight at future editions."

Talking about the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, the event is scheduled to take place from May 17 to May 28, 2022.