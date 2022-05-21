Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Day Out In The French Riviera With Abhishek And Aaradhya

Aishwarya with Abhishek and Aaradhya. (courtesy: amit_aishgang)

Leave it to the Bachchans to set fashion goals for every occasion. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya, stepped out in the French Riviera, moments from which were documented by several fan pages dedicated to the stars on social media. For her day out, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a bright pink blazer by the brand Pinko, which she paired with blue denims. She accentuated her look with sunglasses and a hand bag by Christian Louboutin. Her footwear was also by Christian Louboutin. Abhishek Bachchan complemented her in a black OOTD and a pair of quirky glasses. Aaradhya was dressed in printed outfit with a denim jacket.

Check out the post here:

Abhishek and Aaradhya also accompanied Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to a L'Oreal bash in Cannes earlier this week. Amitabh Bachchan shared the picture on his Instagram profile on Friday.

Earlier this week, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stepped out for a dinner date, where they were twinning.

The actress will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She had also dubbed for the Hindi version of the 2019 film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also star in Ghoomer, for which he began shooting on his birthday this year. He will also be seen in the next pat of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into the Shadows.