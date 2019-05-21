Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor Was A Ray Of Sunshine In This Outfit

Cannes 2019: Sonam Kapoor in an outfit by Ashi Studio (courtesy Instagram)

We weren't over Sonam Kapoor's silver ensemble by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, worn by her at a Chopard party, and there she was again with another outstanding outfit. Sonam Kapoor posted a few pictures of herself on her Instagram, where she can be seen wearing a yellow off-shoulder dress by Ashi Studio. She matched her footwear with the outfit colour. Her dress had frills around the shoulder-line and a pair of earrings completed the look perfectly. Sonam completely looked like sunshine in the pictures with the water and trees behind her.

Sonam Kapoor launched Chopard jewellery brand's 'Garden of Kings' collection, which is made of natural materials. Sharing the posts, she wrote: "I had the incredible honour of launching the incredible collection Garden of Kings from Chopard. It promotes sustainable luxury and is made of precious materials from nature. What a moving story behind every one of the #chopardparfums from this collection."

Apart from her astonishing silver outfit, Sonam Kapoor was also seen wearing a hot-red ruffled dress with a flowery hairdo. Later, she changed into a deep purple dress with an exaggerated bow on it.

Sonam Kapoor is also representing the brand L'Oreal at the Cannes Film Festival. Her fellow ambassadors who also represent the make-up brand are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Sonam's red carpet appearance is awaited.

