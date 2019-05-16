Cannes 2019: Actress-Filmmaker Melita Toscan Dresses To Impress In Sabyasachi White

Cannes 2019: Melita Toscan in Sabyasachi (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights Melita Toscan opted for a white Sabyasachi gown She had co-produced 'Masaan' Melita Toscan was also part of '20 Years Of Sabyasachi' show in New Delhi

French actress-filmmaker Melita Toscan du Plantier, the co-producer of Cannes award-winning films such as Masaan and In The Fade, walked the red carpet on the opening day of the 72nd edition of the film festival in a pristine Sabyasachi gown. The celebrate designer shared glimpses of Melita Toscan's Sabyasachi-special look on the Cannes red carpet from the inaugural event on his Instagram. "Melita Toscan du Plantier attends the opening ceremony of the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in a classic Sabyasachi portrait gown," Sabyasachi introduced Melita Toscan on his Instagram. Melita Toscan's elegant look was styled with a signature Royal Bengal Tiger Sabyasachi belt in white. Paying close attention to detail, she added a touch of elegant green with emerald drop earrings and a matching clutch.

While sharing photos of Melita Toscan on his Instagram, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee assigned photo credit to film critic and interviewer Anupama Chopra, who offered a detailed introduction of Melita Toscan: "Melita, who among other things, is the director of the Marrakech Film Festival and co-producer of award-winning films like Masaan and In The Fade talked to me about her 30-year journey. She rose from being a hostess distributing magazines to a producer with a film in the main competition! She's inspiring and always formidably elegant!"

Melita Toscan in Sabyasachi featured on the list of international fashion tabloids' Cannes Best Dressed lists. This flowing and floral gown brings a taste of the countryside to the French Riviera," wrote E News while Elle featured her red carpet look in their Best Red Carpet Looks gallery.

Earlier in April, Melita Toscan celebrated 20 Years Of Sabyasachi in the New Delhi.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.