Cannes 2018: Sridevi To Be Honoured At The Film Festival, Daughter Janhvi And Khushi To Attend

Late actress Sridevi will be honored at the 71st Cannes film festival for her contribution to the Indian film industry, a report in Bollywood Hungama stated. A special evening, celebrating excellence in cinema, will be organised at Le Majestic Beach on May 16. Keeping into consideration Sridevi's international popularity, the evening will showcase her best scenes and performances to the audience at the French Riviera. The event will be attended by Sridevi's filmmaker husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Producer Boney Kapoor told Bollywood Hungama: "I'm happy that people from the world over are recognising her body of work and her contribution to cinema. Even though the overwhelming emptiness of losing her remains, it's somewhat comforting to know that she lives on through her work."
Highlights
- Scenes from Sridevi's film will be shown to the audience at Cannes
- Boney Kapoor and daughters will be present at the event
- Comforting to know that she lives on through her work: Boney Kapoor
CommentsEarlier this year, Sridevi was posthumously given the National Award for Best Actress for her role in MOM, which was her last feature film. The award was collected by Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi. Janhvi wore her mother's saree at the award ceremony. "It is a very proud yet sad moment for us. We wish she was here with us. She truly deserves it and she has been around for almost 50 years. She had always given her best to all her films. Finally, unfortunately after she has left, that she has been awarded with this honour," Boney Kapoor told reports at the presentation ceremony held on May 3.
Sridevi accidently drowned in the bathtub of a hotel in Dubai in February. She was cremated with state honours in Mumbai. She had delivered hits like Mr India, Chandni and ChaalBaaz among others.