Cannes 2018: Mahira Khan's Hair-Flip Will Be Remembered By The French Riviera For A Long Time: 'Palat, The French Way'

Mahira Khan's Cannes debut was a blockbuster, hands down

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 16, 2018 20:06 IST
Mahira Khan at the Cannes Film Festival (Image courtesy: mahirahkhan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Palat, the French way," Mahira Khan wrote
  2. Mahira Khan's Cannes debut was a blockbuster
  3. She also met Sonam Kapoor
Mahira Khan's Cannes debut was a blockbuster, hands down. She made a stunning appearance on the red carpet and her fashion game for the other events related to the film festival was just on point. While it is difficult to get over her stylish pictures from the French Riviera, Mahira teased us with yet another post and she's making us obsessed over a hair-flip ('The French way'). Dressed pale blue trousers, white shirt and a blazer for an interactive session at the Cannes Film Festival, Mahira shared a Boomerang video and captioned it as, "Palat, the French way." Take a look.
 
 

Palat, the French way @happymonday

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on



Whoa!

Mahira, your hair-flip will be remembered by the French Riviera for a long time, trust us.

"Have had amazing conversations over the last two days. This being the most empowering. Listening to other women talk about their journeys. The success and vulnerabilities that come along the way. Thank you L'Oreal!" Mahira said about the session.
 
 

@ermannoscervino #lorealparis #lorealcannes #cannes2018 #lorealpkatcannes

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on


 


Before she donned the corporate look, Mahira was spotted in a stunning in a powder lilac off-shoulder gown by Maisonyeya. She accessorised her outfit with earrings by Kiran Aman.
 
 

@maisonyeya #lorealcannes #cannes2018 #lorealpkatcannes #lorealparis

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on



For the Chopard party, Mahira made the spotlight follow her in a sequinned dress with dramatic sleeves on one side by Nicolas Jebran.
 

 
 

My fav @nicolasjebran for the @chopard party

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on



She slayed her red carpet in a black floor-sweeping gown by Alberta Ferretti.
 
 

#lorealpkatcannes #cannes2018 #lorealcannes

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on



Besides all these, Mahira Khan Day 1 in Cannes looked like this. A recap:
 

 
 
 
 
 
 


BTW, she also met Sonam Kapoor.
 

Mahira Khan is the first Pakistani actress to have represented cosmetic giant L'Oreal on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Mahira is best-known for her TV show Humsafar. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2016 film Raees.
 

Trending

