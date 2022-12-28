Cancer Survivor Chhavi Mittal Embraces Surgery Scar In New Holiday Pics: 'This Is What I Earned...'

Chhavi Mittal shared this picture. (courtesy: chhavihussein)

Chhavi Mittal, who battled breast cancer earlier this year, has treated her Insta family to new pictures embracing her surgery scar. The photos are from her Dubai vacation. In the images, the actress looks stunning in white swimwear. Her surgery scar is visible on the right side of her back. She has accessorised her look with hoop earrings and styled her hair into two pigtails. Ahead of the new year, the actress wrote a note about what she earned this year. "This is what I earned this year. A new life. A better one. A stronger one," read her caption.

Soon after Chhavi shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "You are beautiful inside and out! Who would even see the scar and even if they do who cares! Right!" while another wrote, "I love your scar and strong power of determination."

Here have a look:

Chhavi Mittal, who is holidaying in Dubai, a while ago, shared a video on her Instagram handle, enjoying on the beach. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Last day in #dubai. And the weather obliges for a perfect #beachday." Check out the post below:

In April, Chhavi Mittal underwent the surgery after being diagnosed with breast cancer. After battling cancer, she has been sharing her recovery journey on her Instagram handles. Check out some of her positive posts:

Meanwhile, Chhavi Mittal is known for her roles in shows such as Tumhari Disha and Ek Chutki Aasma. She has also been featured in shows such as Teen Bahuraaniyaan. She also co-starred with Isha Koppikar and Sonu Sood in the film Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi.