Can You Spot Aryan Khan In This Throwback Pic From His School Days?

The Internet chanced upon a set of throwback pictures of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son Aryan, which placed him on the top of the list of trends on Thursday. The pictures, which are now viral, happen to be from Aryan's school days. In the photographs shared by fan clubs dedicated to him on Instagram, Aryan can be seen posing with his friends. Aryan attended London's Sevenoaks School, and is currently pursuing a course in filmmaking at University of Southern California. Aryan did the voice over for Simba's character in the Hindi rendition Disney's The Lion King, while his father SRK dubbed for for Mufasa.

During an episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, last year, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his son Aryan has no plans to join Bollywood as an actor. "Aryan doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me. He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act,'" said Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri got married in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, (their eldest child), Suhana and 6-year-old AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their higher studies abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. SRK produced Netflix's Bard Of Blood, and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla this year. The actor will also produce the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan. SRK has reportedly been signed for the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. However, he has not announce his association with the project as of now.