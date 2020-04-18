This Throwback Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan With Gauri, Suhana And Aryan Is Going Crazy Viral

SRK with his family. courtesy teamsuhana)

Highlights The picture is trending big time on social media

It has been shared by several fan clubs on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in the 2018 film Zero

It's raining throwbacks on social media and we are loving every bit of it. The reason we brought this up today is because we chanced upon a then-and-now collage of Shah Rukh Khan's family photographs and it has our heart. The picture collage features a throwback of SRK with wife Gauri Khan and kids Suhana and Aryan, juxtaposed with a relatively recent one that also features their youngest child AbRam. It has been doing the rounds on social media. The aforementioned picture has been curated by several fan clubs on Instagram and is going insanely viral on social media.

Take a look at the picture here:

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri got married in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, (their eldest child), Suhana and 6-year-old AbRam. Both Aryan and Suhana are pursuing their higher studies abroad while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Gauri Khan has decorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Johar among others. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos and she also runs a store named GauriKhan Designs in Mumbai. Other than that, Gauri Khan is also a film producer.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. SRK produced Netflix's Bard Of Blood, and Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla this year. The actor will also produce the film Bob Biswas, starring Abhishek Bachchan. SRK has reportedly been signed for the Hindi remake of Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill. However, he has not announce his association with the project as of now.