Can You Guess Who Clicked This Pic Of Kim Sharma?

Kim Sharma uploaded a beautiful photo of herself on Instagram on Thursday and gave the picture credit to the one and only - her rumoured boyfriend Leander Paes. The duo have been dating each other for quite some time now. On International Dog Day, Kim Sharma posted a photo of herself and her pet pooch and wrote: "Where would we be without our doggos #mrbones." She can be seen sporting a black top, black trousers and a half jacket in the photo, in which she tagged the tennis player. Kim has shared photos of Leander Paes on her social media profile a few times. The duo were even spotted strolling on the streets of Mumbai earlier this month.

See Kim Sharma's post here:

Last week, Kim Sharma gave us a glimpse of her well-spent Saturday with Leander Paes. She posted two photos on her Instagram story, in which the actress and her rumoured boyfriend can be seen enjoying dinner with their friends. Take a look:

Screenshot of Kim Sharma's Instagram story.

Reports about Kim and Leander Paes' rumoured relationship surfaced on the Internet last month when a Goa restaurant named Pousada by the Beach shared cozy pictures of Kim Sharma and Leander Paes on their official Instagram page. Check out the viral photos here:

In terms of work, Kim Sharma made her debut with Mohabbatein and went on to feature in several films such as Nehlle Pe Dehlla, Tom, Dick And Harry, Kehtaa Hai Dil Baar Baar and Padmashree Laloo Prasad Yadav. She was last seen in Sushmita Sen's Zindaggi Rocks, which released in 2006. Kim Sharma also made a special appearance in SS Rajamouli's Magadheera, which starred Ram Charan in the lead role.