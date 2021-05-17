Can You Guess Nafisa Ali's Age In This Throwback?

Nafisa Ali shared this throwback (courtesy nafisaalisodhi)

In a nostalgic state of mind, Nafisa Ali took a trip down memory lane and rewound her life by two decades. She dug out a photo of herself from when she was in her 40s and shared it with her Instagram family. Nafisa Ali, now 64, described her photo in a few sweet and simple words: "This was me at 40." The simplicity of the photo spoke a thousand words indeed - 40-year-old Nafisa Ali can be seen smiling at the camera while the sunlight played a game of light and shadow on her face. Nafisa Ali's post garnered lots of interesting comments with several users pointing out that: "You still look the same."

Nafisa Ali has an impressive collection of throwback photos in her archives. Revisiting her 20s recently, Nafisa Ali wrote: "Found these old images of me at 20... I have lived my life with a song in my heart."

Here's when Nafisa Ali won the May Queen Ball in Calcutta (now Kolkata) at the age of 17.

However, not all of Nafisa Ali's throwback memories are priceless photos of her younger days. Nafisa Ali is a cancer survivor and in a recent Instagram post, she shared a video from after her cancer surgery with a shout out for health workers. "Happy and celebrating life today with my super positive family," she wrote.

Nafisa Ali, who is a former beauty queen and a swimming champion, is best known for her roles in films such as Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa , Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana and was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.