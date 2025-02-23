Saba Azad On Being Trolled Over Her Relationship With Hrithik Roshan: "Faceless, Nameless People Who Are Frustrated With Their Lives"

It is no exaggeration to call Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan one of the most adorable couples in B-Town. However, Saba has often faced trolling for dating the superstar. Now, the actress-singer has shared that she has developed a “thick skin” and that online comments do not bother her.

In a conversation with SCREEN, Saba Azad said, “As the dissatisfaction of the population rises, so does this kind of behaviour online. If you are a happy person, you won't make fake accounts and troll people. Why would I care about someone from back and beyond, who is faceless, nameless, and frustrated with their lives?"

Saba Azad further shared that online trolling used to bother her in the beginning, but now she doesn't let it affect her.

She said, “In the beginning, I was like if I am minding my own business, why do you care? But then, as I wrap my head around it, this is just sad and it's not worth losing sleep over. Now, I have developed a thick skin for it. I may have turned the other cheek for a long time, but once in a while, I feel that I still have some bite. You can't keep coming at me and expect me to stay mum. I don't care what such people say now."

The actress-singer also talked about how she is “terrible” with social media platforms.

“I am quite terrible with social media. I post for three days in a row and then I disappear for a month. In a way, for performing artists, it has become sort of a portfolio. It's a ‘Can't live with, can't live without' kind of relationship. It is a means to earn a living with brands and ads,” said Saba Azad.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official in 2022 when they walked in together, hand-in-hand, at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan was married to Sussanne Khan. The two got married in 2000 but went their separate ways in 2014. Hrithik and Sussanne share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan Roshan.