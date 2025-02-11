Saba Azad's Reply To Trolls Who Call Her "Greek God's Girlfriend"

It goes without saying that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most talked-about couples in B-Town. The duo is often spotted together on vacations, at parties, and casually hanging out. However, from time to time, Saba has faced criticism for their relationship. Now, the actress-singer has given a befitting reply to the trolls.

It all started a few days ago when Saba Azad shared a video on Instagram to announce season 2 of her web show Who's Your Gynac. In the comments section, a user implied that Saba doesn't need to work since she is the “Greek God's girlfriend.” He wrote, “I thought season 2 would never come, after all Saba Azad Madam Ji is the official girlfriend of the Greek God. But now I am very excited for the next season.”

Posting a screenshot of the comment on Instagram Stories, Saba Azad responded, “Ok Sumit ji uncle ji ji!! Maybe in your world when people fall in love they become incapacitated and landlords stop asking for rent and the need to put food on one's own table magically evaporates!! Wah!!.”

It has been over three years since Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are together. Last year, in October, Hrithik marked three years with the love of his life by sharing a special Instagram post.

The actor posted a picture where the couple are holding each other's hands. “Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024 Sab Azad,” read the text attached to the post.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad confirmed their relationship in 2022 when they arrived hand-in-hand at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan was married to Sussanne Khan. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2014. Hrithik and Sussanne share two sons - Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan.