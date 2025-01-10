Advertisement

To "Love" Hrithik Roshan, A Birthday Note From Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 51st birthday today

Saba Azad shared an image
New Delhi:

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 51st birthday today. Celebrations started from last night. Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad shared a bunch of cosy pictures to wish the birthday boy.

In the first picture, Hrithik and Saba can be seen posing on a beach. Hrithik, without a shirt, and Saba, in a swimsuit, can be seen posing for a picture-perfect selfie. 

The carousel post features a bunch of happy pictures from their coffee dates to dinner dates, vacation diaries to romantic walks. The album also features a few solo pictures of Hrithik Roshan. The last picture shows Hrithik and Saba at their candid best.

Saba wrote in the caption, "Happy whirl around the sun my love. you are the light...may joy envelop you forever and then some." Take a look:

Earlier, Zayed Khan shared pictures from the celebrations. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, her boyfriend Arslan Goni also joined the celebrations. 

Zayed Khan wrote, "Happy birthday my brother Duggs!! To a guy i greatly admire ! Who's will power is simply stunning to say the least . Who has never failed to be an honest sounding board to me my whole life . Whose advice I take sincerely and introspect deeply. 

"Shine on my brother into this year and many more to come . Big hug. Always stay as kind as you are."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in the Netflix original The Roshans. The trailer of the show released on January 9. The show will reveal how Hrithik's surname changed from Nagrath to Roshan. The show will also trace back the family legacy of the Roshans.  

