On Hrithik Roshan's Birthday, Ameesha Patel's Blast From The Past With A <i>Gadar</i> Twist

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 51st birthday today. On the special occasion, the actor received sweet birthday wishes from his friends and family. Hrithik's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Ameesha Patel also wrote a heartfelt note for the actor.

She shared a throwback picture with Hrithik from 25 years ago and wrote, "Happiest bday Hrithik Roshan and 25 years of our film KAHO NAA … PYAAR HAIN !!! Double celebration!

"This picture was where the celebrations all started at my house n brings back such cute memories!! What a blast we had and what a cute journey!!! May u have a GADAR of a year this 2025 !! All my love."

Back in May 2024, Ameesha Patel did an Ask Me Anything session on X (earlier known as Twitter). During the session, the actress was asked, "You and Hrithik, when can we expect a film?"

To which, she replied, "Well, all I can say is with confidence. When the ticket counters are mentally prepared for 60 crore plus opening... Tab I guess. That's Kaho Na Pyaar Hai 2 for you on screen that very day." Read the full story here.

Ameesha Patel is best known for starring in movies such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. The actress was last seen in the smash hit Gadar 2 opposite Sunny Deol.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan starred opposite Deepika Padukone in the 2024 film Fighter.

He will next be seen in War 2 with Jr NTR. Additionally, A docu-series based on The Roshan family will premiere on Netflix on January 17. It “chronicles the trials and triumphs of Bollywood's iconic Roshan family — musician Roshan Lal Nagrath, Rajesh, Rakesh and Hrithik.”