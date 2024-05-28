Ameesha Patel On The Possibility Of A Reunion With Hrithik Roshan: 'When Ticket Counters Are Mentally Prepared For 60 Crore...'

A throwback of Hrithik and Ameesha. (courtesy: ameeshapatel9)

Ameesha Patel recently did an Ask Me Anything session on X (earlier known as Twitter). During the session, she was asked, "You and Hrithik, when can we expect a film?" Ameesha Patel, who made her acting debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan, replied, "Well, all I can say is with confidence. When the ticket counters are mentally prepared for 60 crore plus opening... Tab I guess. That's Kaho Na Pyaar Hai 2 for you on screen that very day." During the session, she was also asked about her "opinion on Kartik Aaryan." She replied, "Super actor and a super dancer as well. And has taken our franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa in the best way forward. Very proud of him."

Ameesha Patel's reply to a question about Kartik Aaryan.

Ameesha Patel is best known for starring in movies such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. Ameesha Patel also appeared in Bigg Boss 13 as a guest. She was last seen in the smash hit Gadar 2.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was the second installment of the popular 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist named Aditya Srivastava. Shiney Ahuja featured as his friend and Vidya Balan played a character with split personality. She was critically acclaimed for her portrayal as Manjulika/ Avni. The film also featured Amisha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav and the late Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles. Kartik Aaryan starred in the second part of the film, alongside Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film was a big hit. The third part features Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in the lead roles, alongside Triptii Dimri.