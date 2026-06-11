Camila Cabello Shares Teary-Eyed Selfie After Henry Junior Breakup, Fans Ask "Who Made You Cry?"

Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello has left fans worried after sharing a teary-eyed selfie on Instagram. Days after reports surfaced that she and billionaire businessman Henry Junior Chalhoub had ended their relationship, the 29-year-old Havana hitmaker uploaded a carousel of four photos on Wednesday, simply captioning the post, “Hi” alongside a smiling emoji.

While some of the images showcased the singer enjoying moments of self-care, including lounging in a bikini while wearing a face mask and admiring her reflection in a car mirror, it was one particular photo that caught fans' attention.

In the third image, Cabello appeared visibly emotional, prompting an outpouring of concern from followers in the comments section.

They chimed in on the comments section of the post and asked, “Why does the third picture feel like you've been suffering or feeling sad?”

“Who made you cry?” another questioned, adding a string of knife emojis.

A social media user demanded to know, “Who was the MF who made my baby cry?”

“She wrote ‘Pretty when I cry' for a reason she's such a pretty crier,” another wrote, referencing her song.

The emotional post comes shortly after reports claimed that Cabello and Lebanese billionaire heir Henry Junior Chalhoub had called it quits after nearly 18 months of dating. According to The Sun, the pair ended their relationship after realizing they were heading in different directions. The split was reportedly amicable, with no major fallout or public drama involved.

A source revealed, “Camila and Henry had an honest conversation and came to the conclusion they should end things. They had a lot of fun together while it lasted but it wasn't meant to be. It's quite raw but they are both going into the summer as singletons.”

The two were first romantically linked in November 2024 when they were spotted at an Elie Saab fashion after-party in Saudi Arabia. Later, they were seen packing on the PDA in St. Barts and Ibiza. During their trip to Ibiza, the pair was also photographed sharing a passionate kiss on a dock as she leaned against him.

The couple also attended the pre-BAFTA Nominees party together on February 15 in London. They also piled on the PDA while sitting in the front row of Chanel's 2025 Fall/Winter fashion show on March 11 in Paris.

The couple were last seen publicly at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. While their romance generated a lot of interest from fans and media outlets, Camila and Henry mostly kept their relationship private. As of now, neither Camila nor Henry has publicly reacted to the reports of their breakup.