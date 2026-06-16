Hours Before Divorce Reveal, Bunnie XO Shares Bold Lingerie Moment

Bunnie XO is getting attention after sharing a bold new photo on social media just hours before news broke about her split from country singer Jelly Roll. The model posted a confident and glamorous look on her Instagram Stories, where she appeared in pink lingerie.

Along with the picture, Bunnie wrote that she feels like “She's Getting Her Sparkle Back.” The song, Help I'm Alive by Metric, in the background added to the mood of the post.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/xomgitsbunnie/3920379025671965701/?hl=en

Court records, obtained by TMZ, show that Jelly Roll filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO in May in Tennessee. Reports say the decision was made by both of them together and was not a sudden move. It is also said to be a personal issue that the couple wanted to keep within the family and away from public attention.

The news of Bunnie and Jelly's separation comes after almost 10 years of marriage. During their time together, they often spoke openly about both the good and difficult moments in their relationship.

The country music star said, “Communication, just believing you're with the right person and believing that change can actually happen. That's why we've been so honest about this story with everybody. We knew it would come with a blowback, but our heart was to hope that somebody would hear it and believe that they could change.”

In her memoir, Bunnie XO spoke about a very painful period in her relationship with Jelly Roll. She shared that in 2018 she found out he was involved with another woman, which left her hurt. She described going through extreme emotional distress during that time.

She also wrote that things became so difficult that she had dark thoughts and considered harming herself while dealing with the pain. However, she stopped herself.

After this difficult phase, the couple spent three months apart. During that time, they worked on their issues separately before deciding to come back together and continue their relationship.