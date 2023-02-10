Shraddha Kapoor, Sun-Kissed On The Beach. Courtesy Dabboo Ratnani

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani has updated his “BTS with Dabboo" album on Instagram. This time, with sun-kissed pictures of Shraddha Kapoor. The photos show “sweet” Shraddha having a fun day on the beach. The actress is looking pretty in a white top and blue denim shorts, which she paired with an oversized jacket. “#btswithdabboo (ocean and sun icons) with sweet Shraddha Kapoor,” Dabboo Ratnani captioned the post. Shraddha Kapoor and Dabboo Ratnani can be seen having a great time on the beach. A few shots of Shraddha, basking in the sun and smiling with all her heart, were accompanied by a boomerang. The video showed the duo jumping on the beach. Take a look:

The latest actress to feature on Dabboo Ratnani's calendar album on Instagram is Vidya Balan. She looks gorgeous, as always. Posing against a dark brown background, Vidya Balan can be seen wearing a white crop top, black bottoms and what appears to be a black shrug. Dabboo Ratnani captioned the photo with a green leaf, a star and white heart icons. See here:





Dabboo Ratnani has recently shared amazing pictures of Bollywood's A-listers, including Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan.

In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Luv Ranjan and co-produced by him and Ankur Garg. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is a modern love story where Dimple Kapadia and stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi have been cast in pivotal roles. The movie is set to hit the theatres on Holi, March 8, this year.

Vidya Balan, on the other hand, was last seen in Jalsa, in which she shared the screen space with Shefali Shah. She now has Anu Menon's Neeyat and a film with Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy lined up.