BTS Member V's Ceremonial First Pitch At Los Angeles Dodgers Game Goes Viral, Fans Celebrate

BTS' Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, made headlines on Monday night as he delivered the ceremonial first pitch at the Los Angeles Dodgers game. The moment was not only a treat for fans at Dodger Stadium but also sent ARMY worldwide into a frenzy.

What's Happening

V lit up Dodger Stadium as he confidently stepped onto the mound, dressed in a Dodgers jersey with the number 7 and faded blue jeans.

Pitching left-handed to Dodgers' pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, he impressed fans with his smooth throw, while his choice of jersey number, symbolising the seven BTS members, drew emotional reactions online.

Videos and pictures of V practicing on the field before the pitch quickly went viral. Fans praised his confidence, charm, and fashion sense, while many celebrated the sentimental value behind his appearance.

By taking on the ceremonial role, V joins fellow members Jungkook and J-Hope, who previously pitched at major league games.

Background

For longtime fans, the event carried extra emotional meaning. They shared that back in 2014, V was at Dodger Stadium cheering in the stands as a fan. Eleven years later, he returned to the same field, this time as the star of the night.

BTS, also known as Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean group formed in 2010, comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Since their debut in 2013, the band has become a worldwide phenomenon, achieving historic milestones across music, culture, and sports. The group reunited this year after getting discharged from the military and has begun working on their new music in Los Angeles.