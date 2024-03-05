BTS' Jin Begins Countdown For His Return From Military: 'D-100'

BTS Jin shared this image. (courtesy: centraljonasbr)

Anticipation is building among BTS fans as the group's eldest member Jin has begun the countdown months ahead of his discharge from mandatory military service in South Korea. Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, joined the military in December 2022. Taking to Weverse on Monday, Jin simply wrote, "D-100." The eldest member of the group is likely to be discharged around June 10-15 this year. Jin's announcement sparked a flurry of tweets and comments from eager fans. A fan wrote on X (previously known as Twitter), “Can't wait for him to return.” Another one wrote, "Just a little more patience, Jinie. Just 100 days more, and you're back. Our Moon is going to come home soon." "Can't wait for your dad jokes," teased a fan. Yet another comment read, "He really couldn't wait. We look forward to Kim Seokjin's return…"

For the unversed, Jin began his 18-month military service at a boot camp near the North Korean border. Following a five-week training period alongside fellow soldiers, he was assigned to an army unit. As he prepared to leave for military service, his bandmates rallied to support their 'Hyung'. BTS leader and rapper RM shared that Jin did not say much at the time of his enlistment. He stated, "Like the eldest, Jin said that he'll experience all of it first and let us know how it goes.”

Prior to his enlistment, Jin wrote a goodbye note with his trademark humour on Weverse, referencing the character 'Jhin' from the video game 'League of Legends' with the phrase "Now it's curtain call time." BangtanTV also shared a video that captured BTS members bidding farewell to Jin during his Entrance Ceremony at the training center. In his message to the BTS ARMY, Jin assured fans that he would return safely. In December 2023, RM and V initiated their military service, followed by Jimin and Jungkook at later dates. The seven members of BTS are expected to reunite in 2025 after completing their mandatory duties.