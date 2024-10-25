Crazy Viral: BTS J-Hope Grooves To BLACKPINK Rose And Bruno Mars' Song <i>APT</i>

BLACKPINK Rose is taking over social media with her new song APT. The K-pop sensation dropped her collaboration with Bruno Mars last week, which ended up topping several domestic and global charts. While everyone is vibing to the catchy tunes of APT, Rose seems to have found a new fan in BTS' J-Hope. The singer-rapper recently attended a baseball match in his hometown Gwangju, where he was invited to throw the honorary first pitch of the game. After throwing the ball, J-Hope was seen standing in the gallery from where he watched the rest of the match. As Rose's APT started to play, the BTS member was seen grooving to the song. J-Hope displayed his hip-hop skills in a casual manner while perfectly matching the tempo. Several videos of the moment were captured by the fans and shared on X (formerly Twitter). Take a look:

J-Hope's baseball match appearance marked his first official activity after being discharged from the military. The rapper returned home on October 17, after completing his 18-month mandatory military service. During his time in the army, J-hope's marksmanship and leadership abilities earned him a lot of praise. He even earned an early promotion to corporal and platoon leader, reported Pinkvilla.

On the work front, J-Hope released a six-track extended play titled HOPE ON THE STREET Vol.1 in March this year, while he was still in the army. J-Hope also dropped a six-episode docu-series, which centred on his passion for dance. It followed his journey across the world to meet street dancers.

After Jin, J-Hope is the second member of BTS to be discharged from the army. The duo will reunite with the rest of the group members, who are still serving their time in the military, in 2025 and resume group activities.

Meanwhile, Rose is currently gearing up for the release of her first solo album titled Rosie. Apt marks the first preview of the 12-tracklist project. The album will release on December 6.



