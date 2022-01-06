Bro Daddy : Prithviraj Sukumaran And Mohanlal's Upcoming Film Gets A Release Date

Prithviraj Sukumaran posted this. (Image courtesy: therealprithvi)

Highlights Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a Tweet

The film will release on January 26

'Bro Daddy' will premiere on Disney+Hotstar

On Thursday, Bro Daddy star Prithviraj Sukumaran posted a Tweet where he released the date and trailer for his upcoming. Sharing the Tweet, Prithviraj wrote: "Here is the official trailer of #BroDaddy!," The actor also wrote that the film will "Streaming on #DisneyHotstar from 26/01/2022." Bro Daddy is a Malayalam film that stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran with Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Lalu Alex, Jagadish, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir in pivotal roles. The film is now slated to release on Disney+Hotstar from January 26, 2022.

Check out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Tweet here:

In the trailer, John Kattadi (Mohanlal) and Annamma (Meena) are seen as a couple and Eesho (Prithviraj Sukumaran) as their son. Eesho falls in love with Anna (Kalyani Priyadarshan) the daughter of Kurian (Lalu Alex) and Elsy Kurian (Kaniha). In the teaser, which was unveiled earlier, the makers had revealed that Kurian and Annamma went to the same college and the former had feelings for Annamma.

Watch the trailer here:

|

The film marks Prithviraj's second directorial venture after his hit 2019 political thriller "Lucifer", which also featured Mohanlal. Bro Daddy is based on the fun family drama. The film is co-written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the film also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin. Bro Daddy is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.