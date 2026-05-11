Britney Spears Enters Guilty Plea In DUI Case, Ordered To Attend Therapy, Avoids Jail

Pop icon Britney Spears has avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a reduced charge linked to her Southern California DUI arrest earlier this year. The singer's legal team, after the development, said that the focus now is firmly on recovery and moving forward.

The 44-year-old star entered the plea on Monday through her attorney, Michael A Goldstein, in Ventura County Superior Court. Spears was not present during the hearing, which is permitted in misdemeanour cases.

After the hearing, Goldstein said, “I don't think anybody's happy about pleading guilty to anything, but under the circumstances, to get this behind her, I think everybody is pleased with the result.” He added, “We appreciate the district attorney recognizing the positive steps that Britney is taking to help herself.”

Spears pleaded guilty to what is commonly known as a “wet reckless”, a reduced reckless driving charge under the California Vehicle Code.



Ventura County Commissioner Matthew Nemerson sentenced the singer to 12 months' probation and one day in jail. She was also ordered to pay mandatory fines, complete a three-month state-approved DUI education programme, attend weekly therapy sessions and meet a psychiatrist twice every month.

As part of the conditions, Spears waived her search and seizure rights, allowing authorities to inspect her vehicle for drugs or alcohol if she is stopped again.

According to officials, Spears had been formally charged last week with one misdemeanour count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and at least one drug.

The case stems from her March 4 arrest by the California Highway Patrol. Officers reportedly pulled Spears over for erratic driving, observed signs of impairment and conducted field sobriety tests before arresting her on suspicion of driving under the influence.

She was booked around 3 am on March 5 and released just after 6 am. Jail records described the arrest as a “cite and release.” Authorities completed their investigation on March 23 before submitting the case to prosecutors.

Last month, Spears voluntarily checked herself into a substance abuse treatment facility following the incident. Goldstein said the singer has since completed rehabilitation and returned home, dismissing reports suggesting otherwise as “false.”

Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko stressed that DUI remains a “serious crime” but acknowledged that Spears had taken “full responsibility” for her actions.