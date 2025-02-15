<i>Bridgerton</i> Season 4: Dearest Gentle Reader, Here's How Benedict-Sophie Will Be Masquerading Away In Love

Dearest gentle reader, prepare yourself for a romantic rendezvous about to unravel itself, as Bridgerton Season 4's first glimpse delivers.



The makers arranged for a Bridgerton Season 4—Season of Love Fan Event yesterday, perfectly taking place on the occasion of Valentine's Day. That opened doors for exclusive updates from the lead couple this season—Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), where romance will be at its all-time peak.



The event was hosted by the admirable Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), herself, and it sure was a treat for fans, where a lot of burning questions were answered, subtle hints were dropped, and recurring characters were revealed.

The Masquerade Ball Officially Returns

The showrunner Jess Brownell dropped some major truth bombs about the much-anticipated news of whether the masquerade ball returns this season.

To those unaware, Benedict Bridgerton, the Brigderton clan's second eldest, is the male lead in the fourth season of the acclaimed series. This season is the love story of star-crossed lovers Benedict and Sophie. They crossed paths at Lady Bridgerton's famed masquerade ball, in Season 3, and hence, fans have been eagerly waiting to know what happens next.

The showrunner confirmed that the masquerade ball returns in the first episode of Season 4 itself.

Jess said, "Well, I can exclusively reveal here today for the first time that the masquerade ball will be a very large chunk of the very first episode. You know, we had a real vision for the masquerade ball. If you guys aren't familiar, you know, this is something that occurred in the Regency period, so some people would go in proper costume, while some people would just try to alter their appearance or wear a mask enough that they could hide their identity."

She added, "So, I think taking that inspiration into the visuals, we wanted the ball to feel a little darker and more mysterious and fairytale-like, and we worked on the idea of it looking a bit like A Midsummer's Night Dream."

The showrunner then explained the details of the particular elements taken as inspiration from the Shakespeare piece, to lend Bridgerton, the magical and mystical charm it demands.

Jess reveals, "Going back to A Midsummer's Night Dream, there were clouds painted on the floor. Someone reminded me today that there is a constellation on the floor. I don't quite remember what it is, but I think it is an Easter. So someone looking out for that and then people's costumes are telling a story, where they're at, emotionally or romantically. It just served as a glorious inspiration."

Similarities With Julia Quinn's Bridgerton Series

The showrunner, Jess, admits that she believes Season 4 has been the most faithful to the book.

She says, "It lends itself to the adaptation, plot-wise."

Speaking about the few factors where they have deviated from what one finds in the book, the showrunner shared some intricate details.

Jess says, " Of course, some smaller things have changed. Character motivations, especially Benedict's quite different from the book, just that he brings a wonderful sensitivity and self-awareness to his character Luke Thompson. In Luke's story of trying to woo Sophie, the character is a bit more delicate and thoughtful, about the way he goes about it."

Yerin Ha: "They Told Me 'I Need You To Send In The Tape For Sophie Baek, In 24 Hours"

The host, Golda Rosheuvel aka Queen Charlotte, then asked Yerin Ha about how the role of Sophie Baek came to her.

Yerin revealed, that the audition process came to her at a very late stage, however, it was quick. She also gasped as she revealed that she was asked to send in her audition tape in 24 hours.

Luke making sure Yerin's sitting comfortably 🥹 I don't know how I'll survive the wait for the Masquerade Ball of a lifetime! See you all then, because Bridgerton Season 4 is on its way. #Bridgerton #LukeThompson #YerinHa #Netflix pic.twitter.com/BeQocRU6w8 — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) October 28, 2024

Yerin says, "I got a call, and this person asks, 'You know Bridgerton, right?', I was like, yeah. Just like everyone else. And he was like, 'I need you to send in the tape in 24 hours.' So I was like, all right. This was when I was in Korea. And then few days later I got the call, and that was it, packed everything, and off to London."

Luke Thompson On Seeking Advice From Other Leading Stars In The Show

Right from Season 1 of Bridgerton, the USP of the show has always been the all-consuming love story every season.

As the spotlight veers to Benedict Bridgerton, Luke answers if he has sought advice from others for his lead character Benedict Bridgerton.

The actor says, "I mean, it is funny, isn't it? Because when I started, just people outside the show would say to me, 'Oh, you're just going to disappear for nine months. It's going to be huge. It's going to take loads out of you', I agree you do have to give a lot, but you get so much being in the centre of a show like that. You absorb so much. It's a privilege."

He added, "It's such a personal thing. There are as many ways of techniques of acting as there are actors, and similarly, I think it is such a personal experience leading this. I was tempted to talk to people. I wanted it to be my journey."

Yerin Ha On What Attracted Her To Her Character Sophie



Yerin confidently remarks that her character Sophie, who plays Luke's love interest, is no damsel in distress. And that is exactly what attracted her to the character.



Yerin says, "Sophie is this super headstrong character and she's very independent. But she craves and yearns for love. And just because this man enters her life, she does not surrender everything. She does not give up everything. This sense of self-respect and this dignity for herself is amazing."



She adds, "But I think the most interesting thing for me was her journey realizing that being vulnerable and asking for help isn't a weakness and that she too deserves love, just like everyone in this room."

How Does The Lead Cast Hope, Fans Will Feel About Season 4?

Luke answers, "I had a moment when we were having our table read, I think there's something about the fairytale element of it that makes us all sort of kids again. I remember, when we were reading and there was a mention, this is a spoiler mention of midnight. But suddenly, someone just went, 'Oh, midnight!' Like, just that dreamy Cinderella thing. I'd love people to just be swept away like that and feel a sense of hope."

At the end of the fan event, a crisp teaser was shared exclusively with the fans, before it dropped on social media for everyone to watch.



The teaser gives a glimpse of the ton, with recurring characters Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Anthony Bridgerton's beloved wife Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), making a comeback. Fans also catch a glimpse of The Cottage, Benedict's country home which will be extensively shown in the fourth instalment. The much-talked-about masquerade ball takes place, as does Benedict and Sophie's meet-cute moment.

Anthony Bridgerton in #Bridgerton Season 4 pic.twitter.com/8nFxWlbjXr — out of context bridgerton (@NoContxtBton) February 14, 2025

Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) return in Season 4 with their newborn son, as seen in the Season 3 finale. Now that Penelope has revealed herself as Lady Whistledown, there will be interesting dynamics to witness between Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and the infamous writer.

baby polin

I colori della mamma

🥺🥺🥺♥️♥️♥️#Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/VtNBnCFKNO — alberta doc (@Alberta18113875) February 15, 2025

So long, a fairytale is indeed brewing, and the ton is excited for a fresh romance, the hush-hush murmurs, and some extraordinary nights, to dance away to.